Michelin, Continental, Smag Create Joint Venture to Develop Rubberway App
Michelin, Continental AG and Smag, a software developer for agriculture, have announced the creation of a joint venture specializing in the development and deployment of a technological solution for mapping sustainability practices in the supply chain of natural rubber: Rubberway.
Rubberway is designed in compliance with the objectives of the Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (
Rubberway maps and assesses practices and risks regarding environmental issues, social affairs
Indeed, the natural-rubber supply chain—which includes around six million farmers, 100,000 intermediaries and over 500 processing plants—is highly complex.
The technological solution Rubberway has been operational since 2017 and is already used in some main production countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana