 Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Continental highlights OEM vs. replacement EV tire differences during K&M Tire conference

Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and is designating them as "EV ready."

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

During this year’s 2024 K&M Tire Conference and Trade Show, Bill Caldwell, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Continental Tire, updated dealers on the company’s approach to the EV tire market and its “EV ready” tire stamp. Caldwell acknowledged that EVs present unique tire considerations compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and discussed how to help customers choose between original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or replacement fitments.

Related Articles

According to Caldwell, OEM tires tailored for EVs typically prioritize efficiency and range, often at the expense of tread life. Replacement tires, like the ones offered by Continental, prioritize maximizing tread wear with slightly higher rolling resistance, which could reduce range.

He said it’s important to vet customer priorities and driving habits to help them select the right tires for their preferences. Customers focused on maximizing range on their EV may prefer OEM tires, while those wanting longer tread life can choose high-mileage replacements that focus on longevity and accept modest range tradeoffs.

“The question is what does the consumer think and what are they sensitive to,” he said. “If it’s a common complaint like range, for example, and a customer doesn’t want to go from 300 miles down to 270 miles, then maybe a replacement tire with range tradeoffs isn’t something they want.”

Rather than launching a dedicated replacement EV tire line, he said Continental is working on engineering advances to improve tread life on current replacement offerings and efficiency simultaneously for EV customers.

“Continental’s EV-ready mark will be used on our replacement products that are appropriate for EVs,” Caldwell said. “Our strategy is not to introduce a brand new incremental product line to the portfolio because quite honestly, it would perform like an OE or replacement tire. There’s no breakthrough technology at this point and if we do get that technology, we would roll it into both of those options anyway.”

According to Caldwell, Continental tries to optimize multiple performance attributes when developing new tires – like wear, wet or dry handling, noise, traction and efficiency (how much energy is required to roll the tire on the road). Caldwell said Continental’s approach is to provide already available replacement tires in its catalog stamped with an EV mark that focuses more on maximizing tread life. He said Continental is providing existing replacement offerings that cover EV customer needs in its portfolio and designating them as “EV ready” with a stamp on the tire.

Caldwell also discussed the increased usage of light truck (LT) metric designations for SUVs and LTs to accommodate higher load-carrying capabilities for EVs. This means that the same tire size used in internal combustion vehicles may now be designated as LT metric for electric versions to handle the extra weight. Additionally, a new designation called HLC (high load capability) emerged in Europe, offering even more load-carrying capacity.

“You might see a Ford F-150 internal combustion vehicle with a normal P-metric size on it, and you might see the battery electric version of that that has the same size, but it will be an LT metric to carry the extra load,” he explained. “New size nomenclature may not be in the US yet, but it will start to come as European EVs make their way over to the states.”

He highlighted four key differences that impact tires on EVs: range, wear, noise and weight. Tires play a role here, as less efficient tires with higher rolling resistance can reduce range. On the flip side, more efficient original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tires tend to sacrifice tread life.

“Range is the primary concern of an electric vehicle consumer – batteries only last so long,” he explained. “Current battery technology allows for a certain range, which is part of the challenge of purchasing an EV.”

He added that noise is more noticeable without loud engines, and EVs are heavier, requiring tires that can handle the extra load.

You May Also Like

Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
Michelin-bio-based-rubber-1400
Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study
Handshake agreement
News

Faith, hope, love: Triple Tire builds a Top Shop on three simple principles

The husband and wife team have only about a year’s worth of tire dealing under their belts, yet they managed to nearly double their first-year sales expectations.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400

Husband and wife Jake and Allie Silbernagel had joked for years that they could never survive as business partners, and as of early 2022, they’d certainly never had a conversation about owning their own tire business. But by Easter, a short conversation in a goat barn paired with a little divine intervention changed everything.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TBC Corp. names Chris Stearman chief supply chain officer

Stearman brings over two decades of experience in supply chain with roles at Tyson Foods, Revlon, Beam Suntory and Avon.

By Christian Hinton
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400
Toyo Tire U.S.A. enters multi-year agreement with BMW Car Club

New sponsor additions in 2024 include Toyo Tires extending the contingency sponsorship to other classes with a payout program available.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-BMW-Car-Club-of-America-1400
Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter won the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-award-optimizely-2023-1400
Atturo to participate in 2024 4Fest events

Atturo Tires said it plans to be on-site at several 4Fest event locations showcasing its entire product line.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-4Fest-Events-1400

Other Posts

What happens to a tire after it’s recycled?

Steel and silica found within tires can be used as secondary raw materials.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-recycletires
Cosmo Tires to open retail store in South America

The company said its new facility’s retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products.

By Christian Hinton
Cosmo-Tires-South-America
Yokohama Rubber will apply its EV marking on truck and bus tires

The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger tires in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV
ZC Rubber to build new factory in Mexico

The company’s Mexico factory will be located about 150 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Christian Hinton