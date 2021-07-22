Connect with us

Tires

5 Ways EV Tires Differ from Regular Tires

An electric vehicle’s heavy weight and noise reduction, among other factors, differentiate it and its tires from other vehicles.

Advertisement
Dr. Byeongho Aiden Seo

on

With the popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerating, tire makers are now offering tires that are specifically engineered to enhance the performance of EVs and support the growth of the market. But, the big question is, how exactly does an EV tire differ from a regular tire?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

We review the ways in which these tires differ below.

  1. Noise Reduction: Since EVs don’t have an engine, they create virtually no noise when driven. Therefore, one of the most important requirements of an EV tire is that it reduces as much road noise as possible in order to maintain the quietness of the ride. Noise reduction can be achieved through design and manufacturing techniques such as specialized tread patterns and sound-absorbing foam and rubber compounds.
  2. Withstands Heavy Weight: EV tires are built to withstand the heavier weight of EV vehicles, which are generally 10-20% greater than that of their ICE counterparts. If an EV drove on regular tires, the tires would wear more quickly as EV-specific tires are built to withstand the heavier load, making them essential for optimal performance. 
  3. Strong Traction: Since EVs have strong initial acceleration and high output from the moment a driver steps on the pedal, EV tires must also have stronger traction, steering and braking performance. To provide this necessary grip, EV tires are designed with specific stiff and wide center rib patterns to reduce potential slippage and abnormal abrasions, in addition to interlocking grooves in the tread pattern to prevent hydroplaning and compensate for the increase in torque.
  4. Enhanced Durability: Specific tire compounds are also necessary to support the unique driving experience of an EV. Compounds that contain raw materials such as high-loading resin and silica extracted natural resources are key components to developing EV-specific tire products. With inherent durability improvements, the stronger and more durable compound better assists the power delivery and driving characteristics of an EV over conventional compounds.
  5. Reduced Rolling Resistance: Another important factor in the development of EV tires is reducing rolling resistance. Essentially, lower rolling resistance leads to less energy loss, therefore, increasing battery efficiency. During the manufacturing process, a number of different techniques can be used to achieve low rolling resistance, such as the type of rubber compound used and applying rigid design patterns, tire profiles and structures.

MORE: Green Tires Pave the Road to a More Sustainable Tire Industry

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Tips For Fleet Customers to Avoid Premature Tire Wear & Damage

Commercial Tires: Michelin Introduces Urban Bus Tire Designed for Harsh Weather

Passenger/Light Truck: Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Titan Introduces New Hybrid Wheel Loader Tire

Advertisement

on

5 Ways EV Tires Differ from Regular Tires

on

Green Tires: Paving the Road to an Eco-Friendly Tire Industry

on

Maxam Introduces MS303 Scraper Tire

on

Choosing the Right Tires for Pivot Irrigation with BKT
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

News: TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month

Business Operations: Online Reputation Management

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Johnny g & Friends, Ep. 1: Mario Andretti

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

VMAC

VMAC
Contact: Lurene HainesPhone: 250-740-3200Fax: 250-740-3201
1333 Kipp Rd., Nanaimo BC V9X 1R3
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Cooper-Endeavor Cooper-Endeavor

Passenger/Light Truck

Cooper Tire Introduces New Endeavor and Endeavor Plus Tires
touring-tires touring-tires

Passenger/Light Truck

Grand Touring Tires: When are They Right for Your Customer?
nexen-tire nexen-tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Nexen Tire Debuts N Priz S Grand Touring Tire
nitto-tire nitto-tire

Passenger/Light Truck

Nitto Tire Introduces New All-Terrain Light Truck Tire
Connect
Tire Review Magazine