Kumho Tire U.S.A. launches two new EV tire options

Kumho Tire U.S.A. has introduced two new options in its expanding EV tire lineup: the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and Crugen HP71 EV. Featuring Kumho Tire’s proprietary K-Silent technology, which the company said can help to reduce cabin noise and enhance comfort, the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV is ideally suited for drivers of EV coupes, sedans, and CUVs, while the Crugen HP71 EV offers what the company described as a top-tier feel and quiet ride specifically for CUVs and SUVs with an added level of all-weather performance.

In addition to its K-Silent technology, Kumho said the new Majesty and Crugen tires offer technology to reinforce structural rigidity throughout to help enhance vehicle stability, improve rolling resistance performance to minimize power consumption, and optimize the tire contact with the road for even wear.

“Kumho Tire is at the forefront of EV tire technology,” said Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing, Kumho Tire U.S.A. “Innovation never stops at Kumho Tire, as we continue to evolve our EV tire offerings while offering consumers durable and affordable options for the unique demands of today’s various EV models.”

EV tires differ greatly from tires designed for their internal combustion counterparts, Kumho said. Tires engineered for EVs require the ability to meet the demand of load distribution and treadwear from high torque motors and heavy batteries as well as needing maximum noise reduction since road noise can be more noticeable without a combustion engine. Kumho Tire’s K-Silent technology features sound-absorbing foam material inside the tire structure and a tread pattern designed to help dissipate noise, the company said.

In addition, Kumho said the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and Crugen HP71 EV tires help to improve driving range per charge, with the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV achieving up to a 19% reduction in rolling resistance and the HP71 EV up to a 24% reduction over the previous generation product. Plus, both tires feature a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty.

Currently, Kumho Tire’s EV tire lineup is compatible with five EV fitments in North America, serving as an OE supplier for manufacturers including Kia and Hyundai. Outside North America, Kumho Tire boasts an additional 6 OE fitments, resulting in 11 total OE fitments available globally.

The Majesty Solus TA91 EV tire is available in 18- to 21-in. tire sizes, and the Crugen HP71 EV tires are available in 19- to 22-in. tire sizes.