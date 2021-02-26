Michelin Launches Pilot Sport EV Tire

Michelin has launched its first tire designed to address the specific demands made by electric sports cars.

Launching April 1, the company says the Michelin Pilot Sport EV delivers:

Grip on dry and wet roads irrespective of the tire’s level of wear, taking into account the higher weight and weight-distribution characteristics associated with electric sports cars.

Resistance to wear in response to the high torque and acceleration forces of electric sports cars.

The Michelin Pilot Sport EV’s low rolling resistance extends range by up to 37 miles.

20% less perceptible road noise thanks to Michelin Acoustic technology, which takes the form of a custom-developed polyurethane foam that reduces cabin noise.

The Michelin Pilot Sport EV will be rolled out during 2021 in a choice of 16 sizes (OE: 11 sizes; replacement market: five sizes) for 18- to 22-in. rims.

The company says the Michelin Pilot Sport EV is the result of the unique experience Michelin has acquired in Formula E racing.

A founding partner of Formula E, Michelin proposed a specific solution for the championship’s all-electric single-seaters that is similar in its concept to a road tire. The company says the Michelin Formula E tire is capable of racing in any weather conditions, while its size – 18 in. – is consistent with current road-car norms.