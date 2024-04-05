Pirelli equips its P Zero Elect on the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

Pirelli has developed a tailor-made version of its P Zero tire as OE for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. In a two-year collaboration with Hyundai, Pirelli said it developed a tire that meets the requirements of the EV, which was tested on the Nürburgring circuit in Germany to test its performance and consistency under extreme driving conditions.

To meet the specific characteristics of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, Pirelli said it equipped the bespoke P Zero with its Elect technology, developed by the company specifically for electric cars and plug-in hybrids. According to Pirelli, P Zero Elect offers advantages for electric vehicles thanks to compounds, tread patterns and structures, such as:

Its reinforced structure and materials can withstand the stresses associated with the mass of a battery-powered vehicle.

The tire can also withstand the high torque immediately applied by the electric motor, which increases its durability.

The use of functionalized polymers in the compound has resulted in improved wet grip and handling.

Pirelli said its P Zero Elect for the new IONIQ 5 N features the Pirelli Noise Cancelling System (PNCS). This technology reduces the noise inside the vehicle by using a sound-absorbing material on the inside of the tire, according to the manufacturer.

Pirelli said its team used virtual simulation tools to develop the P Zero for the IONIQ 5 N, in particular to optimize the structure. As a sign of its bespoke approach for the IONIQ 5 N, the tire has a ‘HN’ marking on the sidewall.