 Continental Tires Come OE on New Maserati Grecale Luxury SUV

Tires

Continental's CrossContact and EcoContact lines are OE fitments for Maserati's SUV.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
continental_cross contact

Maserati‘s new luxury SUV, the Grecale, comes factory-equipped with the Continental CrossContact series. Continental said the tire has been developed for good handling qualities on- and off-road and the company has received worldwide original equipment approval for the CrossContact LX Sport in the 19-inch size and the CrossContact RX in the 21-inch size. Also approved for the Maserati Grecale is the EcoContact 6 in the 20-inch size. The tire is designed for energy-saving and noise-optimized driving, making it especially suitable for the hybrid version of the SUV, Continental said.

Vehicles like the Maserati Grecale place high demands on tires with their high curb weight, high performance, and rapid acceleration. With the CrossContact series, Continental said its developers have therefore designed tires that offer short braking distances on dry and wet roads and effective drive. A reinforced sidewall protects against damage, for example from stone chips. This also makes the tires ideal for driving on light terrain. The adapted tread pattern also ensures low rolling resistance and the even sipe arrangement on the tread reduces rolling noise.

According to Continental, the special rubber compound of the EcoContact 6 reduces energy absorption during driving and lowers friction and rolling resistance. This means lower energy consumption in cars with internal combustion engines and longer ranges in electric vehicles. In addition to short braking distances, the tire also offers reliable grip on dry and wet roads and very good cornering stability even at high speeds and the tread design also reduces the tires rolling noise.

These tire lines and sizes are approved for the Maserati Grecale in numerous countries:

  • CrossContact LX Sport, 235/55 R 19 101W FR MGT;
  • CrossContact RX, 255/40 R 21 102W MGT;
  • CrossContact RX, 295/35 R 21 107W MGT;
  • EcoContact 6, 255/45 ZR 20 105W XL MGT;
  • EcoContact 6, 295/40 ZR 20 110W XL MGT.

