Continental Supplies OE Tires for the New Kia EV6

Kia is relying on Continental tires specifically designed to meet the needs of electric vehicles for their new all-electric Kia EV6, according to Continental Tires. As a result, the tiremaker supplies two types of tires to Kia plants: the PremiumContact 6 and the CrossContact RX. In numerous countries, owners of the Kia EV6 can also choose from a wide range of test-winning premium Continental replacement tires for summer, winter and all-season use, for example, the AllSeasonContact.

Specially engineered for safe and comfortable driving, the PremiumContact 6 tires offer low rolling resistance, thus helping the Kia EV6 to achieve even greater range. The special tread compound used in PremiumContact 6 tires is optimized for safety and wet-road braking performance, and the tire’s design ensures maximum cornering stability and lateral force transmission. The version of the PremiumContact 6 used on the Kia EV6 earned the top rating for wet grip (Label A) classified under the EU’s tire labeling system, said Continental Tires. With the CrossContact RX, Continental Tires said they have developed a crossover performance tire that is characterized by its braking and handling properties – also in rough terrain. The tire’s special tread pattern provides added protection against rock and stone damage, while its sidewalls are designed for highly responsive and precise steering.

According to Continental Tires, the versions of the PremiumContact 6 and CrossContact RX chosen for use in the Kia EV6 are both equipped with ContiSilent technology. For an even quieter driving experience, ContiSilent reduces the sound components of rolling noise perceived as particularly annoying in the vehicle interior by up to nine dB. ContiSilent is compatible with all commercially available rims and in no way compromises performance, mileage, durability or top speed. Electrically powered vehicles like the EV6 generate much less noise than their combustion-engine counterparts. Continental Tires said that when winter approaches, owners of the Kia EV6 can fit their vehicles with Continental’s WinterContact TS 850 P. Thanks to the tire’s numerous tread blocks and longitudinal sipes, EV6 drivers can benefit from improved traction and shorter braking distances on snow.

