Kia has equipped most of its vehicles with TPMS since the 2007 model year. Most Hyundai vehicles use systems from Lear, TRW or Continental. These systems have an auto relearn function. But if you are initializing a sensor or doing a manual relearn, you will need a TPMS tool that can capture the sensor IDs and program them into the TPMS module.

Most 2007-’10 models use clamp-on tire pressure monitoring sensors. After 2010, most models were equipped with rubber valve stems that snap into the wheel.

Relearns

The majority of base Kia TPMS systems do not require a relearn for tire rotation. Only one automatic relearn procedure will take place during a given ignition cycle.

The TPMS sensors, located in each wheel well, measure the tire pressure and temperature and then transmit the data to the TPMS initiator. The tire pressure sensor also operates in stationary/rolling and sleep modes.

In stationary/rolling mode, the sensor will measure pressure and temperature every four seconds, and measure acceleration every 60 seconds. High line sensors transmit data every 60 seconds while awake.

In sleep mode, the sensor enters a low current consumption state where no measurements are made in order to conserve battery power. All sensors are in this state when new. The sensor will not transmit unless requested to do so by the initiate command or when the vehicle accelerates to 20 mph. High-line sensors return to sleep mode if the system receives no signals and the tire remains stationary for 10 minutes.

Reprogramming

If a TPMS wheel sensor or the TPMS module is replaced, you will need a TPMS tool that can collect the sensor IDs and program them to the TPMS module via the OBDII port.