Gallery: 2022 Continental GOLD Dealer Meeting

Continental Tire GOLD dealers enjoyed sunny skies, sandy white beaches and drinks poolside while mingling with fellow tire dealers during Continental’s 2022 GOLD trip help at the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana. Dealers and their spouses enjoyed a five-day jaunt in the Dominican Republic with the Continental team as they were rewarded for their loyalty to the Continental brand.
With fun in the sun came a chance for Continental leadership to connect with its dealers and update them about new programs, marketing and taglines and partnerships. You can see our coverage from the trip’s business meeting here. Check out below for some scenes from the week’s events.