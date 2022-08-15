Connect with us

Gallery: 2022 Continental GOLD Dealer Meeting

Continental Tire GOLD dealers enjoyed sunny skies, sandy white beaches and drinks poolside while mingling with fellow tire dealers during Continental’s 2022 GOLD trip help at the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana. Dealers and their spouses enjoyed a five-day jaunt in the Dominican Republic with the Continental team as they were rewarded for their loyalty to the Continental brand.

With fun in the sun came a chance for Continental leadership to connect with its dealers and update them about new programs, marketing and taglines and partnerships. You can see our coverage from the trip’s business meeting here. Check out below for some scenes from the week’s events.

The Continental Tire logo is displayed proudly at the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana Resort, where more than 300 Continental GOLD dealers gathered for the 2022 GOLD Dealer Meeting.
Bill Caldwell, executive vice president of Continental Tire the Americas, greets GOLD dealers at the welcome reception and thanks them for their loyalty to the Continental brands.
Chris Charity, vice president of sales for Continental Tire the Americas, describes the company’s recent partnership with Universal Technical Institute, aimed at helping dealers find qualified help.
Travis Roffler, director of marketing, gave dealers a look into the new taglines for the Continental and General Tire brands and highlighted new sports marketing partnerships aimed at spreading brand awareness.
Joe Maher Continental GOLD Dealer meeting
Joe Maher, product manager for Continental Tire, tells dealers about two new tires from the General brand launched this year: The General AltiMax RT45 and the General Grabber HD Van.
Debbie Richards GOLD Dealer Meeting 2022
Debbie Richards, GOLD program manager, congratulates dealers on their milestones in the Conti GOLD program.
Conti-Dealer-Meeting---Vendor-Showcase
A vendor panel, hosted by Sean McDermaid, national sales manager – dealer group, featured partnerships as part of the GOLD program that dealers can take advantage of. Company representatives included (from left): Nicole Wise from Sentinel, Hannah Crumrine from Valvoline, Gregory Krause from Synchrony and Jack Mata from Podium.
GOLD dealer partners offered dealers discounts and promotions on their services at the GOLD Dealer Meeting Trade Show.
Continental hosted a beach party complete with sand volleyball and cornhole games, food and drinks.

Cornhole games were a highlight of the beach party Continental treated its dealers to during its 2022 GOLD Dealer Trip.

Dealers were treated to a farewell celebration and night of music “under the stars.”

