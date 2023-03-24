What Do You Charge for a Tire Repair?

The Tire Review team visited the Dominican Republic for Continental Tire’s 2022 Gold Dealer Meeting, and while we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

This week, that question is: What do you charge for tire repair?

Including more services as a bundle with a tire purchase could lead to more profit for your tire business. In this episode of “What’s the Deal?” Continental Tire Gold dealers tell us what they charge for tire repair.

Full transcript of the episode below:

Maddie Winer, Editor, Tire Review:

Hi, I’m Maddie Weiner, and I recently went to Continental Tires’ Gold Dealer meeting in the Dominican Republic. While there, I asked tire dealers what they charge for a tire repair. This varies based on the market in which the business is located, as well as if the dealer did or did not install the tires. Here’s what dealers had to say.

Cory Brown – Cory’s Point S Tire & Auto Service, Rapid City, South Dakota:

So, at our shops we charge, if you bought your tires from us, it’s $0, no matter the situation. If you bought them outside or if it’s an OE tire from a brand new car or something like that, we charge $19.99 for a passenger car and $24.99 for a light truck and above.

Zack McMurray – Van’s Tire Pros, multiple locations in Northeast Ohio:

Our flat repairs are $25. That’s always going to be a patch and plug. And obviously, we balance the tire after we do the repair.

Kerry Gross – Gross Tire Center Inc., Garden View, Pennsylvania:

For tire repair, we charge $25. If customers buy tires from us, we do offer road hazard protection for $9.99 and that gives them unlimited flat repairs for the life of their tires.

Ben Leipold – Leipold Tire, Cuyahoga Falls & Stow, Ohio:

Depending on what you get into, the average is $25 to $28 to fix a tire, unless it’s a big truck. Other than that, if you’re a tire customer and you’re on my tire road hazard program, which you can purchase when you buy tires, there’s no cost for the repairs for as long as they’re on the car. If a tire can’t be fixed, we replace it within the first year, and then we replace it for half the cost the second year.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.