 What Do You Charge for a Tire Repair?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Video

What Do You Charge for a Tire Repair?

Independent tire dealers share how they price out a tire repair in their respective markets.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

The Tire Review team visited the Dominican Republic for Continental Tire’s 2022 Gold Dealer Meeting, and while we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

Related Articles

This week, that question is: What do you charge for tire repair?

Including more services as a bundle with a tire purchase could lead to more profit for your tire business. In this episode of “What’s the Deal?” Continental Tire Gold dealers tell us what they charge for tire repair.

Full transcript of the episode below:

Maddie Winer, Editor, Tire Review:

Hi, I’m Maddie Weiner, and I recently went to Continental Tires’ Gold Dealer meeting in the Dominican Republic. While there, I asked tire dealers what they charge for a tire repair. This varies based on the market in which the business is located, as well as if the dealer did or did not install the tires. Here’s what dealers had to say.

Cory Brown – Cory’s Point S Tire & Auto Service, Rapid City, South Dakota:

So, at our shops we charge, if you bought your tires from us, it’s $0, no matter the situation. If you bought them outside or if it’s an OE tire from a brand new car or something like that, we charge $19.99 for a passenger car and $24.99 for a light truck and above.

Zack McMurray – Van’s Tire Pros, multiple locations in Northeast Ohio:

Our flat repairs are $25. That’s always going to be a patch and plug. And obviously, we balance the tire after we do the repair.

Kerry Gross – Gross Tire Center Inc., Garden View, Pennsylvania:

For tire repair, we charge $25. If customers buy tires from us, we do offer road hazard protection for $9.99 and that gives them unlimited flat repairs for the life of their tires.

Ben Leipold – Leipold Tire, Cuyahoga Falls & Stow, Ohio:

Depending on what you get into, the average is $25 to $28 to fix a tire, unless it’s a big truck. Other than that, if you’re a tire customer and you’re on my tire road hazard program, which you can purchase when you buy tires, there’s no cost for the repairs for as long as they’re on the car. If a tire can’t be fixed, we replace it within the first year, and then we replace it for half the cost the second year.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.

You May Also Like

Retain Customers Tips
Servicing ADAS
Continental Tires Garage Studio video - Parking brakes
Video

Common Services Dealers Include in a Tire Sale

Tire dealers can bundle services with tire purchases to boost profit and customer trust.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
What's the Deal Episode 8

The Tire Review team visited the Dominican Republic for Continental Tire's Gold Dealer Meeting last year, and while we were there, it was our goal to get a pulse on the industry by tracking down tire dealers and asking them our most burning questions.

This week, that question is: What services are included in a tire sale?

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Diagnosing Electric Power Steering Sensors

We take a look at the sensors which make up EPS systems, and how they operate.

By Madeleine Winer
Tire Performance Characteristics on Wet Roads

A tire’s wet performance is the safety net drivers need to be prepared for the harshest conditions.

By Madeleine Winer
The Nitty Gritty Details of Tire Warranties

Warranties are important for consumers making a big purchase–especially when it comes to tires.

By Christian Hinton
Do Spiffs REALLY Work in the Tire Industry?

The majority of you said at least half of customers will switch brands based on your recommendations, but is that rec based on a spiff?

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP21

Other Posts

Continental Makes Dealers EV Ready, Debuts New Partnerships and Incentives

New marketing partnerships, GOLD dealer incentives and education around tires for EVs were on the agenda as Continental gave GOLD dealers a business update for the year ahead in sunny Playa Mujeres, Mexico.

By Madeleine Winer
2023 Continental Tire Gold dealer meeting - Travis Roffler
Plant-Based Rubber Innovations Fuel Sustainable Tire Growth

Many alternatives – soybeans, dandelions, tomatoes, moss and much more – are being studied and used in potential future products.

By Jim Davis
Goodyear tire soybean oil
Continental Introduces Generation Five Regional Truck Tires

Fifth-generation Continental Tire regional all-position truck tires come with improved traction and tire wear.

By Christian Hinton
TMC continental tire release
Gallery: 2023 Off-the-Road Tire Conference

A look at the sights and faces at this year’s 2023 OTR Tire Conference in Tucson, Arizona.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear-tire-OTR