Connect with us
Grabber-1400

Tires

General Tire Introduces Grabber HD Van Tires

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

General Tire has launched its new all-season commercial tire, the Grabber HD Van.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

General Tire says this durable cargo van and fleet tire was developed for long-lasting treadwear under loaded conditions and comes complete with Duragen technology, which provides robust durability and enhanced sidewall protection.

According to General Tire, some key features of its new commercial tire include: balanced performance on wet and dry roads, dependable stability and handling under loaded conditions, robust durability with enhanced sidewall protection and up to 25% better treadwear versus the leading competitors. The company says additional rubber gauge is added to the sidewall to increase robustness against curbs and other sidewall abrasions.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tires: Kumho Launches the Road Venture AT52

Tires: Nokian Tyres Launches New Winter Line For Delivery Vehicles

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Designing Forestry Tires to Withstand Brutal Environments

Tires: Nokian’s New Concept Tire Made with 93% Sustainable Materials

Advertisement

on

General Tire Introduces Grabber HD Van Tires

on

All-Weather Tire Segment Stakes Claim in the Market

on

Hercules Tires Launches First Agricultural Tire

on

Maxam Debuts VF Technology at National Farm Machinery Show
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: The Science Behind Tread Depth on Passenger Tires

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maddenco, Inc.

Maddenco, Inc.
Contact: Jay AdamsPhone: 812-474-6245Fax: 812-474-6254
4847 E. Virginia St., Ste. G, Evansville IN 47715
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Yokohama-Tire-720R-1400 Yokohama-Tire-720R-1400

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Tires

Kumho Launches the Road Venture AT52

Tires

Nokian Tyres Launches New Winter Line For Delivery Vehicles
MaxamTire-1400 MaxamTire-1400

Tires

Maxam Debuts VF Technology at National Farm Machinery Show
Connect
Tire Review Magazine