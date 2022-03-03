Click Here to Read More

General Tire says this durable cargo van and fleet tire was developed for long-lasting treadwear under loaded conditions and comes complete with Duragen technology, which provides robust durability and enhanced sidewall protection.

According to General Tire, some key features of its new commercial tire include: balanced performance on wet and dry roads, dependable stability and handling under loaded conditions, robust durability with enhanced sidewall protection and up to 25% better treadwear versus the leading competitors. The company says additional rubber gauge is added to the sidewall to increase robustness against curbs and other sidewall abrasions.