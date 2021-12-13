Sponsored Content Protected: Combat the Flat: Self-Sealing Tires are Here ByHankook Tire USA on December 13, 2021 Sponsored by Hankook Tire USA This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below: Password: In this article: Click to comment Sponsored Content: Your Last-Mile Delivery Tire Choice Sponsored Content: Busting Brake Pad Myths Sponsored Content: Tire Tracking and Proper Maintenance Prevent Downtime Sponsored Content: More than the Tier of the Tire WEBINARS Watch a webinar for free on-demand! PODCASTS Listen to the latest episode on "What's Treading". SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news in Tire Review World Tire Report.