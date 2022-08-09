Continental Tire Partners With Universal Technical Institute

Continental Tire announced a new partnership as the Official Tire of Universal Technical Institute (UTI), a provider of technical training for those seeking entry-level careers as technicians in the automotive industry.

The collaboration includes campus and curriculum aides to each of UTI’s 15 locations across the nation.

UTI campuses will receive training aides to help educate students about tire construction and performance criteria. Continental Tire says it will also provide tires and tire racks to each campus to support students’ mount and balance training.

In addition to campus assets, Continental Tire will provide access to its proprietary Engage360 training modules for both UTI instructors and students, which covers product information, tire basics and sales scenarios for passenger, light truck, crossover, SUV and commercial vehicle tires. Continental Tire says it and its authorized dealers will also be able to post job openings on UTI’s nationwide job board, available to UTI students and alumni. This new collaboration between UTI, Continental Tire, and its authorized dealers will provide the benefit of matching UTI graduates with open automotive service positions nationwide.