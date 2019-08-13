Arnott Introduces Air Suspension Struts for 2011-2017 Porsche Cayenne

Arnott has released new premium aftermarket air suspension struts for the front right and left sides of the 2011-2017 Porsche Cayenne (92A Chassis).

The Arnott-engineered struts, AS-3235 and AS-3236, feature premium Eibach monotube dampers that are tuned to provide OE-like ride comfort and handling, Arnott says. The new struts are designed, tested and assembled in the U.S. with Tier 1 components including a cross-axis, multi-ply ContiTech air sleeve, long-lasting O-rings, polyurethane bump stop, heavy-duty crimping rings, new air line fitting and check valve, according to Arnott.

The Arnott aftermarket struts are protected by an aluminum can and dust cover and are backed by Arnott’s warranty.