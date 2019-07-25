Arnott Introduces New Rear Air Spring For 2013-2019 Cadillac XTS

Arnott has introduced a new rear aftermarket air spring for the 2013-2019 Cadillac XTS (Epsilon II) with Automatic Level Control and with or without All Wheel Drive.

Arnott’s new rear air spring, A-3233, for the 2013-2019 Cadillac XTS features a cross-axis, multi-ply, Firestone air sleeve engineered for extended service life. The air springs are assembled with Tier 1 components including heavy-duty crimp rings, high-impact resin top and piston and a new 4mm air line fitting for a fast installation. The universal air spring fits the left or right side of the vehicle.

The Arnott Cadillac air spring is designed, assembled and tested in the U.S. and is backed by Arnott’s leading warranty.

For more information on the company’s line of air suspension products for more than 150 automotive and motorcycle applications, visit www.arnottindustries.com.