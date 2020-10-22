Arnott Acquires AccuAir

Arnott has purchased the assets of the former AccuAir Control Systems suspension company.

Arnott says the purchase enables the company to expand its air suspension products within the performance and luxury light vehicle market, as well as within the powersports industry.

The business will be rebuilt at the Arnott facility in Merritt Island, Florida, where AccuAir and Arnott engineers will work together to bring the suspension controllers back to market and develop new complete air suspension systems for a range of performance applications.