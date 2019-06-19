Arnott Releases Coil Spring Conversion Kit for 2004-2009 Jaguar XJ Series

Arnott has introduced a new coil spring conversion kit for the 2004-2009 Jaguar XJ Series (X350 & X358 chassis).

Arnott’s Jaguar suspension conversion kit C-3270 for the 2004-2009 Jaguar XJ Series (X350 & X358 chassis) features high-performance Eibach front and rear monotube dampers custom tuned by Arnott and powder-coated steel springs made by Eibach, the company says.

The kit is pre-assembled in the U.S. with CNC-machined aluminum upper mounts and lower seats. The kit includes Arnott’s patented Electronic Bypass Module (U.S. Pat. No. 9,329,917) to eliminate suspension-related dash panel error messages. The Arnott aftermarket Jaguar conversion kit is backed by the company’s warranty.