Arnott Releases Coil Spring Conversion Kit for 2000-2006 S-Class

Arnott has introduced a new coil spring conversion kit for the 2000-2006 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to the market.

Arnott’s Mercedes-Benz suspension conversion kit C-3269 for the 2000-2006 S-Class (W220 chassis), with Airmatic and ADS and without 4Matic, features high-performance Eibach front and rear monotube dampers custom-tuned by Arnott. The conversion kit also features powder-coated steel springs made by Eibach.

The Arnott-designed kit is pre-assembled in the U.S. with CNC machined aluminum upper mounts and lower seats and provides an exact fit for easy installation. The kit includes Arnott’s patented Electronic Bypass Module to eliminate suspension-related dash panel error messages. The Arnott aftermarket Mercedes conversion kit is backed by Arnott’s warranty.

For more information, click here,