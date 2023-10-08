 Yokohama Advan Tire-Equipped BMW Wins in Nürburgring Endurance Series

The BMW M4 GT3 took first place in Round 8 of the 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series.

Yokohama Rubber announced that a car running on its Advan global flagship brand tires was the overall winner of Round 8 of the 2023 Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) held in September. The winning car was fit with Advan A005 tires for dry conditions and Advan A006 tires for wet conditions. As part of this year’s Advan Challenge that the company said it seeks to maximize sales of Advan tires during the brand’s 45th year, Yokohama is supplying Advan racing tires to BMW M4 GT3 cars competing in the NLS highest SP9 Pro class. The Round 8 winning car has now been victorious in five of the season’s first eight races.

The Round 8 winning car was the Advan-colored #34 BMW M4 GT3 entered in the NLS SP9 Pro class by Walkenhorst Motorsport, a BMW’s customer racing team, and driven by Christian Krognes and Jakub Giermaziak. After finishing fifth in the qualifier, the #34 BMW M4 GT3 battled for the top spot in the first half of the race, took the lead around the race’s midpoint, and widened the gap with the rest of the field before taking the checkered flag more than two minutes ahead of the second-place car.

The company said the NLS is an endurance race series run on the Nürburgring race track, widely considered the world’s most demanding course. Some 170 cars are competing in this year’s nine NLS races held from March to October.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2021–2023) medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023 (YX2023), the consumer tire business said it aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely the global flagship Advan brand, the Goelandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, and various winter tires.

