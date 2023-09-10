Yokohama Rubber Donates to Relief Efforts in Hawaii

Yokohama Rubber is expressing its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who lost loved ones and to all who have been affected by the wildfires in Hawaii. The company, and its employee-backed Yokohama Magokoro Fund, will donate approximately $6,767.27, or ¥1 million (¥500,000 each from the company and the Fund), through the Japanese Red Cross Society to support relief efforts in the affected region.