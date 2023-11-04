 BMW M4 GT3 Wins Nürburgring Series on Yokohama Advan Tires

BMW M4 GT3 Wins Nürburgring Series on Yokohama Advan Tires

The Walkenhorst Motorsport #34 BMW raced on Yokohama's Advan A005 and A006 tires to capture the NLS Speed Trophy.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Advan-NLS

Yokohama Rubber announced the Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW customer racing team’s #34 BMW M4 GT3 captured the NLS Speed Trophy awarded to the car that accumulates the most points over the entire Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). The #34 BMW M4 GT3 was one of two Walkenhorst Motorsport Advan-colored cars that competed in this year’s NLS on Yokohama Rubber’s global flagship Advan brand racing tires.

As part of this year’s Advan Challenge that seeks to maximize sales of Advan tires during the brand’s 45th year, Yokohama Rubber said it is supplying its racing tires to teams aiming for victories in top-category motorsports events around the world, such as the NLS. The NLS is an endurance race series run on the Nürburgring race track. Some 170 cars competed in this year’s nine NLS races held from March to October.

Yokohama Rubber supplied its Advan racing tires to two Walkenhorst Motorsport cars competing in the NLS SP9 Pro class. Walkenhorst Motorsport’s #34 BMW M4 GT3 came in first in five of the nine NLS races to capture the overall championship. The team ran every race on Advan tires — Advan A005 for dry conditions and Advan A006 for wet conditions. The same team also captured the Speed Trophy and SP9 Pro class championship in the 2020 NLS, with tires and support from Yokohama Rubber.

TIA Inducts Richard Smallwood, Mary Sikora Into Hall of Fame

The two longtime industry executives were awarded for their efforts during the 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program during SEMA.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
SEMA-TIA-Awards

During this year's 2023 Tire Industry Honors Program held during Industry Week, Richard Smallwood, retired president and CEO of Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc., and Mary Sikora, publisher, editor and owner of Scrap Tire News/Recycling, were inducted into the Tire Industry Association's Tire Industry Hall of Fame. Also during the event Black's Tire & Auto Brand Ambassador Frankie Underwood accepted Tire Review's Top Shop Award from Tire Review Editor David Sickels.

Read Full Article

