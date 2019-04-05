Yokohama Tire Launches New Advan Fleva V701

Yokohama’s Advan Fleva V701

Yokohama Tire Corp. has added some more flavor to its ultra high-performance Advan line: the Advan Fleva V701.

Now available in the U.S., the V- and W-rated Fleva comes in 67 sizes with 15- to 20-in. fitments and offers superb wet and dry braking, crisp handling and a quiet ride, Yokohama says.

“The ADVAN Fleva V701 was developed for customers who are looking to elevate their driving experience,” said Duane Sampson, Yokohama product marketing manager. “As Yokohama’s latest ultra high-performance summer tire, it features a silica-infused compound combined with tread features engineered to provide confidence in both wet and dry conditions while keeping road noise to a minimum.”

Features of the Fleva include:

Powerful wet braking, which is achieved by jagged circumferential grooves that resist hydroplaning for shorter stops;

Quick handling thanks to solid outside ribs that increase block stiffness for high-speed stability;

Lateral grip for high-speed wet performance is provided by the drop point grooves which move the water from under the tread;

A quiet ride is ensured via the offset tread pattern that increases stability and reduces pattern noise.

More information on the ADVAN Fleva V701 is yokohamatire.com/tires/advan-fleva-v701.