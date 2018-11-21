Happy Thanksgiving from Tire Review!

We wish you a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving surrounded by the ones you love!

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Tire Review‘s daily newsletter, The World Tire Report, will not publish Thursday, Nov. 22. It will resume publication Friday, Nov. 23.

In honor of the holiday, we’re saying thanks to our readers – the independent tire dealers out there – by featuring the stories of dealers we’ve told in our “Proud to be an Independent Tire Dealer” feature this year thus far.

