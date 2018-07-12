Capital Tire Moves Warehouse to South Bend

Regional distributor Capital Tire has moved one of its 10 warehouses to better serve customers.

The South Bend Tribune reported that Capital Tire’s warehouse in Elkhart, Indiana was moved to South Bend earlier this month. Company President Tom Geiger Jr. told the newspaper that the move was made to “get closer to the retailer purchasers.” He said the 32-mile move from its 10,000-square-foot Elkhart warehouse to the new South Bend location will give the company three-times the size, meaning more storage.