What Your Credit Score Can do to Your Business

If you want to explain your business in the future, one thing you need to prioritize is your credit score. Having bad business credit can negatively impact your shop in many ways – from causing difficulties securing financing to getting approved for a lease.

First, let’s explore what factors affect your credit score.

What Makes up Your Credit Score?

One of the most common ways to identify your credit score is through the Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO). The FICO score is your three-digit number that summarizes your credit report, which is commonly used by banks, credit unions, and lenders when investigating your creditworthiness.

Your FICO score is calculated based on these categories: payment history (35%), amounts owed (30%), length of credit history (15%), new credit (10%) and credit mix (10%).

Why Does Having Bad Credit Affect My Business?

Having bad credit can be especially damaging for auto repair shops because it keeps you from pursuing growth or strategic decisions. But why?