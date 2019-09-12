Point S Expands Tennessee Warehouse Space with Acquisition

Point S USA is expanding its tire warehousing and distribution footprint in Memphis, Tennessee with the acquisition of Nussbaum Distributing.

“This is exciting news for all our members,” said Walter Lybeck, CEO of Point S USA. “Our growing footprint puts a demand on having the right tires in stock and delivered when our dealers need them. This investment shows our commitment to our existing members and future prospects in the market and to our vendor partners who have supported us so well over the years. Combined, our warehouses in Memphis will exceed 100,000 square feet of warehouse space to service Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Louisiana.”

With this acquisition and the 88,000 sq. ft. expansion of Point S’s Salt Lake City warehouse in June 2019, Point S USA now operates over 450,000 square feet of warehousing space to accommodate deliveries throughout its territories. Point S USA operates member-owned distribution centers in Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver and Memphis.

“Our growth model is strategic,” said Clint Young, COO of Point S USA. “We’ve built our success in adding members that are focused on tire sales and have an appreciation for joining a group that values their independence.”

Point S USA entered the Memphis market in 2018 when it initially partnered with Nussbaum Distributing after identifying the mid-South region as a key area for continued expansion plans.

Young said independent tire store owners in the mid-South region expressed interest in partnering with Point S, and Mike Nussbaum [of Nussbaum Distributing] “was a great partner to launch with into the market with his 20 years of experience in wholesale,”

“He built a successful framework and delivery routes to help us find solutions for onboarding new members,” Young said. “By combining our efforts into one operation, we can improve service and product availability to our independent tire dealer members and the wholesale market in Memphis.”

Lybeck said with its members’ growth, Point S has also seen double-digit growth for the last two years and continued growth in units this year.

“We define expansion by the growth of our existing member base,” he said. “It’s their increase in sales that define how we expand and define success as a member-owned cooperative. It all boils down to delivering upon our promise to our membership of having tires their customers expect at a great value.”