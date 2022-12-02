Eight Great Practices for Creating a Winning Team Culture

In your quest to be the absolute best tire/auto service business you can possibly be, you can have a beautiful facility, state-of-the-art equipment and all the amenities to enrich your customer’s experience, but if don’t have a great, “Winning Team” culture, then you still don’t have a truly great company.

With that in mind, here are my great eight practices for creating a “Winning Team” corporate culture to support your world-class sales and customer service objectives:

Disengaged Employees Do Not Create Engaged Customers.

While this is more of an affirmation than a practice, it’s really important you keep this fact at the forefront while creating a “winning team” corporate culture. If your employees are displeased at work, it’s a sure bet that some of that displeasure is spilling over into their customer interactions. All of the following practices foster and build employee engagement. Set the Bar.

Have you documented your core values, so your employees know clearly what your organization stands for? That’s a great first step. Next, is setting standards of performance so employees know what is expected and then establishing the best practices required to achieve them. Remember, a goal without a plan is just a wish. Communicating your organization’s commitment to excellence through values and best practices ensures everyone is on the same page and that there is no confusion with your “winning team” culture mission. Demonstrate Care.

A winning team culture can only survive and thrive in a caring and supportive environment. When employees feel like machines, not human beings, they become emotionally detached from the business and tend to go through the motions to get through their workdays.

To build a winning team culture, managers should always treat their team employees exceedingly well. Do you treat your employees in a manner that is consistent with the way you want them to treat customers? Most managers do not, yet they expect their personnel to excel when it comes to positive customer interactions. Managers should initiate contact with team members on a regular basis, both formally and informally. Taking time with employees to show an interest in their work, listening to their issues and experiences demonstrates that you value their contribution and builds morale and motivation.