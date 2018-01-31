Products/Air Struts
January 31, 2018

Arnott Introduces Remanufactured Air Struts for the ’13-’18 Range Rover

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Stephen LeFerre, Former MTD Editor, Dies

GM, Waymo, Daimler-Bosch Leading in Autonomous Vehicle Development

ZC Rubber Dealer Meeting in Thailand Highlights Progress, Innovation

Bee Line Introduces New Optical Frame Assessment System

Remy Launches New Website

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Goodyear Introduces MaxLife Tire to its Assurance Line

Bruce Halle, Discount Tire Founder, Dies

New T-Pod Vehicle to Debut in Detroit

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

Range Rover Air Struts
Arnott’s remanufactured OE Front Right Air Strut AS-3067 and its completely remanufactured OE Front Left Air Strut AS-3068 for the 2013-2018 Land Rover Range Rover (L405 Chassis).

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced a completely remanufactured OE Front Right Air Strut AS-3067 and a completely remanufactured OE Front Left Air Strut AS-3068 for the 2013-2018 Land Rover Range Rover (L405 Chassis).

Each remanufactured Land Rover air strut has been tested, disassembled, cleaned, recharged, painted, and rebuilt from the ground up, Arnott said. The Arnott remanufactured strut features a new multi-ply rubber air bladder manufactured by ContiTech along with new dust boots, new protective aluminum can, new heavy-duty crimping rings, new O-Rings, and new air fitting.

Show Full Article