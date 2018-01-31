Arnott Introduces Remanufactured Air Struts for the ’13-’18 Range Rover

Arnott Air Suspension Products has introduced a completely remanufactured OE Front Right Air Strut AS-3067 and a completely remanufactured OE Front Left Air Strut AS-3068 for the 2013-2018 Land Rover Range Rover (L405 Chassis).

Each remanufactured Land Rover air strut has been tested, disassembled, cleaned, recharged, painted, and rebuilt from the ground up, Arnott said. The Arnott remanufactured strut features a new multi-ply rubber air bladder manufactured by ContiTech along with new dust boots, new protective aluminum can, new heavy-duty crimping rings, new O-Rings, and new air fitting.