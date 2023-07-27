 ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Europe Event

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Europe Event

The event showcased the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
ZC Rubber Driving experience

ZC Rubber hosted a dealer conference and driving experience event for European dealers at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from July 11-13. This event provided an opportunity for the company’s European dealers and customers to experience and evaluate the performance of two flagship tires, the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1.

Related Articles

As the latest flagship tires from ZC Rubber, the company said its Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 have “a complete tire structure upgrade over the predecessor featuring advanced core technologies from the company.” Both tires have received the TÜV SÜD Mark in the last year.

Both tires received positive feedback from participants, the company says. The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 was rated as a balanced high-performance tire with dynamic handling qualities and good braking performance, and the Goodride Solmanx 1 showed its significant grip and handling, with low noise and high comfort, ZC Rubber says.

You May Also Like

SimpleTire-ATV-UTV
Autel-MS909CV-VCI-
David-Saline-of-DRIVE-600
Doran Tire Monitoring Samsara
People

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Gets New CEO, COO

Iori Suzuki, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is retiring after 18 years of service at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Toyo Tires CEO COO

Toyo Tire Corporation of Japan (Toyo Tire) announced the following executive appointments at Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA), effective Aug. 1.

Tatsuo Mitsuhata has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of TTHA in Costa Mesa, California. He will also continue as Toyo Tire’s director, vice president and corporate officer of sales headquarters. Through his 35-year career at Toyo Tire, Mitsuhata has served as president and CEO of Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. and of Toyo Tire Europe GmbH.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Atturo Tire Achieves Off-Road Racing Championship Win

Chuck Crossland takes home 1st in 4800 and Edwin Abd takes home 2nd in 4400 in the Short Course Series Championship.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-Ultra4-tire
Telle Tire Opens 20th Store Adjoined to New Corporate Offices

The new shop is a 10-bay facility that has been completely renovated.

By David Sickels
Telle-Tire-Shop-20-Exterior-1-1400
TIA Board Elects Devens, Trum as Officers

The new executive committee members will begin their terms in October.

By Christian Hinton
Trum-Devens-TIA-1400
Michelin Reunites Veterans for 79th D-Day Anniversary

Forty-four veterans revisited Normandy with support from Michelin, Best Defense Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Reunites-veterans

Other Posts

Ironman Introduces Mileage Coverage to PLT Tire Sales

Hercules Tire’s Ironman brand now offers mileage coverage up to 55,000 miles.

By Christian Hinton
Ironman tires stock
Vredestein Partners with Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire will introduce Vredestein tires to over 500 locations.

By Christian Hinton
Vredestein Canadian Tire
Toyo Wins Product Design 2023 Category at Red Dot Awards

Toyo’s Proxes Sport 2 incorporates proprietary technologies, including the “T-Mode” for pattern design and Nano Balance Technology for rubber material development.

By Christian Hinton
Red dot winner Toyo
TBC Corp. Names New Sr. Vice President, GM for Big O Tires

Gary Skidmore started his career in the automotive industry as a tire changer in a Big O store his family owned.

By Christian Hinton
Gary-Skidmore