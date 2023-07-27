ZC Rubber Hosts Driving Experience Europe Event

ZC Rubber hosted a dealer conference and driving experience event for European dealers at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from July 11-13. This event provided an opportunity for the company’s European dealers and customers to experience and evaluate the performance of two flagship tires, the Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1.

As the latest flagship tires from ZC Rubber, the company said its Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 and Goodride Solmax 1 have “a complete tire structure upgrade over the predecessor featuring advanced core technologies from the company.” Both tires have received the TÜV SÜD Mark in the last year.

Both tires received positive feedback from participants, the company says. The Westlake ZuperAce Z-007 was rated as a balanced high-performance tire with dynamic handling qualities and good braking performance, and the Goodride Solmanx 1 showed its significant grip and handling, with low noise and high comfort, ZC Rubber says.