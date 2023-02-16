ZC Rubber Introduces EV PRO Tire Lineup in China

ZC Rubber launched its new EV PRO lineup – the company’s first EV passenger car tires – for the Chinese market.

The company said the new EV PRO tires have reduced rolling noise, increased fuel efficiency and improved grip performance for electrical vehicles thanks to new technology. The EV PRO tires feature ZUPER SILENT technology, which effectively reduces tire noise by using all-season noise-absorbing compound, three-dimensional silent bolts and a soundproof chamber.

ZC Rubber said its OEM tires for EVs are already being used by some leading Chinese automakers, like BYD, XPeng and Geely. While it has revealed only EV PRO tires for China so far, ZC Rubber said it will introduce more EV tire options soon for the global market.