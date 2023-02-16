 ZC Rubber Introduces EV PRO Tire Lineup in China

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
EV Bizz

ZC Rubber Introduces EV PRO Tire Lineup in China

ZC Rubber stakes its claim in the EV tire world with its new EV PRO lineup.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

ZC Rubber launched its new EV PRO lineup – the company’s first EV passenger car tires – for the Chinese market.

Related Articles

The company said the new EV PRO tires have reduced rolling noise, increased fuel efficiency and improved grip performance for electrical vehicles thanks to new technology. The EV PRO tires feature ZUPER SILENT technology, which effectively reduces tire noise by using all-season noise-absorbing compound, three-dimensional silent bolts and a soundproof chamber.

ZC Rubber said its OEM tires for EVs are already being used by some leading Chinese automakers, like BYD, XPeng and Geely. While it has revealed only EV PRO tires for China so far, ZC Rubber said it will introduce more EV tire options soon for the global market.

You May Also Like

Kumho Solus TA51a
Bridgestone-lambo-fitment
Tires

Maxam Tire Adds Two Sizes to MS405 Series

The Maxam MS405’s new sizes fit for loaders and dump trucks provide the OTR industry with more options.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Maxam Tire has added two tire sizes, 775/65R29 and 800/80R29, to its MS405 lineup for loaders and articulated dump trucks. MAXAM said the new E4/L4 sizes in the MS405 series provide the OTR industry with yet another rugged and long-lasting solution.

By encompassing a heavy-duty casing and bead construction with advanced compounding technology, Maxam said the 775/65R29 boasts the ability to uphold aggressive jobs. Similar to the E4/L4 sizes within the series, the 775/65R29 MS405 has undergone advanced engineering and extensive research to perform beyond expectation.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Don’t Let Electrification Shock Your Shop

As a 50-year veteran of the tire industry, Ron Lautzenheiser is surprised at how many EVs his shops service. Believe it or not, he estimates that 5-10% of service across his four locations – two Big O Tires stores and two Grease Monkey stores in Fort Collins, Colorado—comes from EVs. While Ron has hopped on

By Christian Hinton
What Data Tells Us About EV Hype

Love them or not, EVs are hugely gaining popularity – at least in the sense that we can’t help but talk about them all the time – thanks to a number of market factors, gas prices being chief among them. Related Articles – AMN Drivetime Welcomes Industry ‘Lifer’ Rick Maxwell – Understanding a Tire’s Load

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-1400x700-Time-4-EVs
ATEQ TPMS Tools Adopt Tesla BLE Technology

ATEQ TPMS Tools‘ VT67 TPMS diagnostic tool and tire management tablet will now be capable of reading and programming the Tesla BLE sensor. Related Articles – TIA’s Gust Named to US Environmental Advisory Group – Auto Care Association Urges Nebraska Legislature to Let Consumers Choose Parts – From Truck Bed to K&M Top Shop Finalist:

By Christian Hinton
AASA, Auto Care Association Release Trends Report on EVs, E-Commerce

Together, the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) and the Auto Care Association (ACA), commissioned the 2022 Joint E-Commerce Trends and Outlook Forecast and the 2022 Joint EV Trends and Outlook Forecast to provide the auto care industry with the insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving industry. Released at AAPEX Show 2022, the reports are

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Five Tire Trends You Need to Know

We’re talking about recent industry trends that you can take advantage of when running your tire business.

By David Sickels
RwtN Featured Image EP20
Breaking Down EV Brake Jobs

How do EV brake jobs compare to their internal combustion engine counterparts?

By Christian Hinton
Pirelli Equips BMW i4 M50 with EV Tires

Pirelli has developed P Zero tires with Elect technology for BMW’s first fully electric car.

By Madeleine Winer
Pirelli-P-Zero-Elect_BMW-i4-M50
Atturo Tire Offers Trail Hazard Protection for SXS and UTV Tires

The new program covers hazards encountered by riders on- and off-road at no additional charge.

By Christian Hinton