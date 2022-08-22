Monroe Introduces New Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense

Monroe shocks and struts has launched new Monroe Intelligent Suspension RideSense products in North America. Designed specifically for luxury European vehicles equipped with electronic suspensions, Monroe says Intelligent Suspension RideSense is engineered as a direct replacement for OE electronic units, matching their design for a “plug and play” installation while offering a customizable driving experience, from comfort-focused to sport-performance.
Monroe says these new products connect directly into the OE electronic control unit that is part of the vehicle’s OE suspension and mounting locations, offering the same fit and valving to provide performance and durability. Monroe says each Intelligent Suspension RideSense product contains a self-lubricating fluid seal to retain gas and reduce excess friction against the chrome-plated piston rod. Each RideSense shock or strut is also backed by Monroe’s new 5-Year limited warranty.