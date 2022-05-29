Yokohama Rubber support Walkenhorst Motorsport cars in Nürburgring 24-Hour Race

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. supplied its ADVAN racing tires for three BMW M4 GT3 cars entered by the BMW customer racing team Walkenhorst Motorsport in the 50th Nürburgring 24-Hour Race. All three cars competed in the top-level SP9 class. Yokohama Rubber supplied the cars with ADVAN A005 tires for dry conditions and ADVAN A006 tires for wet conditions, the company says.