News

Yokohama Rubber Technology Can Monitor Tire Wear

Yokohama Rubber says that it has developed a technology that detects the wear condition of passenger car tires by analyzing sensing waveforms transmitted by a proprietary signal processing technology from a sensor attached to the tire’s inner surface.

According to Yokohama, this technology uses sensors to capture sensing waveforms of a rotating tire’s changing shape and then applies a proprietary analysis method to distinguish between new and worn-out tires. Yokohama says the technology enables timely notification to the car owner or a vehicle fleet manager of the need to rotate or replace worn tires, enabling more timely tire maintenance.

Yokohama says the aim of this new vision is to provide continued support for the safe and sound movement of people while also addressing changes in mobility demand by seamlessly providing data obtained from IoT tires fitted with sensing functionality to customers using the service.

