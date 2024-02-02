Yokohama Tire adds new racing team ahead of King of the Hammers

Yokohama Tire’s off-road team added Isenhouer Brothers Racing to the annual King of the Hammers (KOH) race. Yokohama’s off-road team will compete in several categories on various GeoLandar off-road tires. The Isenhouer Brothers will compete in the Spec TT class while veteran Levi Shirley heads up the 4400 class. Both will be on GeoLandar MT-R 40X13.50R18 tires.

“Nick and Chris Isenhouer are an incredible addition to the team,” Andrew Briggs, Yokohama VP of marketing & product management said. “They not bring not only an extraordinary off-road racing skill set, which definitely will give the team a competitive edge, but a deep understanding of marketing, content creation and the off-road culture.”

Other Yokohama team drivers include Jonathan Brenthel in the TT class; Jordan Brenthel and Apdaly Lopez, Spec TT; and Bailey Cole, 4600/4400. All will race on the MT-R tires. Also competing will be Kyle Chaney, Desert UTV; Wayne Matlock, Desert UTV; and Kristen Matlock Desert UTV. They will all be riding on GeoLandar SD tires in a new size: 35X11.50-15. Over the course of the event, Yokohama will support more than 25 drivers at KOH and participate in all six of the four-wheel races.

Also, Yokohama said it and partner Warrior Built Foundation are again co-funding combat veteran Jay Schwab in the KOH Everyman Challenge 4800 Legends Class. Schwab will compete on GeoLandar MTs. Yokohama and Warrior Built will also be hosting a group of combat veterans onsite at the race and will outfit one vet’s vehicle with a new set of wheels and GeoLandar X-AT tires.