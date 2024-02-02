 Yokohama Tire adds new racing team ahead of King of the Hammers

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Yokohama Tire adds new racing team ahead of King of the Hammers

The Isenhouer Brothers will compete in the Spec TT class while veteran Levi Shirley heads up the 4400 class, both on GeoLandar MT-R 40X13.50R18 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Yokohama-Tire-2024-KOH-3

Yokohama Tire’s off-road team added Isenhouer Brothers Racing to the annual King of the Hammers (KOH) race. Yokohama’s off-road team will compete in several categories on various GeoLandar off-road tires. The Isenhouer Brothers will compete in the Spec TT class while veteran Levi Shirley heads up the 4400 class. Both will be on GeoLandar MT-R 40X13.50R18 tires.

Related Articles

“Nick and Chris Isenhouer are an incredible addition to the team,” Andrew Briggs, Yokohama VP of marketing & product management said. “They not bring not only an extraordinary off-road racing skill set, which definitely will give the team a competitive edge, but a deep understanding of marketing, content creation and the off-road culture.”

Other Yokohama team drivers include Jonathan Brenthel in the TT class; Jordan Brenthel and Apdaly Lopez, Spec TT; and Bailey Cole, 4600/4400. All will race on the MT-R tires. Also competing will be Kyle Chaney, Desert UTV; Wayne Matlock, Desert UTV; and Kristen Matlock Desert UTV. They will all be riding on GeoLandar SD tires in a new size: 35X11.50-15. Over the course of the event, Yokohama will support more than 25 drivers at KOH and participate in all six of the four-wheel races.

Also, Yokohama said it and partner Warrior Built Foundation are again co-funding combat veteran Jay Schwab in the KOH Everyman Challenge 4800 Legends Class. Schwab will compete on GeoLandar MTs. Yokohama and Warrior Built will also be hosting a group of combat veterans onsite at the race and will outfit one vet’s vehicle with a new set of wheels and GeoLandar X-AT tires.

You May Also Like

SRNA-Carlos-Arguello-1400
Salmon-research
Hankook-Dynapro-MT2
Cannabis-Tires-Driving-1400
People

Sumitomo Rubber North America promotes Jonathon Bradford as its new brand field specialist manager

A 19-year member of the SRNA team, the company said Jonathan Bradford has experience working with several departments throughout the company.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
SRNA-Jonathan-Bradford

Sumitomo Rubber North America, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, promoted Jonathon Bradford to brand field specialist manager. A 19-year member of the SRNA team, the company said Bradford has experience working with several departments throughout the company. Most recently, Bradford was the senior manager of motorsports and events, where he and his team oversaw motorsports marketing and dealer support initiatives.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Lexani Performance Tires becomes an official partner of the LA Kings

Lexani Performance Tires will be a presenting sponsor of the LA Kings ‘Game Preview,’ appearing on the team’s official social channels.

By Christian Hinton
Lexani-LA-Kings-1400
Bridgestone named the official tire of the Yamaha Champions Riding School

Yamaha Champions Riding School in-person schools will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle tire line, Battlax.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-motorcycle-tires-1400
Sun Auto Tire & Service acquires Boyd’s Tire & Service

The acquisition includes seven locations across the Central Ohio area.

By Christian Hinton
Boyd's-aquired-by-Sun-Auto-1400
Point S hits new growth record in first year of its five-year expansion goal

After adding 69 locations in 2023, Point S now has 336 stores in 36 states.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

TIA releases OTR tire conference schedule

The conference will feature a keynote address by Rudy Ruettiger, the real-life inspiration behind the 1993 film “Rudy.”

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-2023
Former Hunter Engineering senior vice president Dave Smith passes

Smith was with Hunter for over 40 years.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-Dave-Smith-1400
Maxam Tire selected as title sponsor for the 2024 Bassmaster Elite Series

The 2024 Maxam Tire Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River is scheduled to take place from April 18- to 21 in Palatka, Florida.

By Christian Hinton
Maxam-Bassmaster-1400
Yokohama Rubber holds event for Thai natural rubber farmers

Seventy farm households participated in the event and each participating household received a complimentary 550 lbs. of fertilizer from RAOT.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-Thai-event-participants