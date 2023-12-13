Toyo Tire Launches Proxes R DOT Competition and Track Tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. launched the Toyo Proxes R DOT competition tire, designed for dry road racing and high-performance driving on the track. Focused on speed and longevity, Toyo said key features and benefits include a new racing tread compound and enhanced contact patch that improves grip for quicker lap times, reinforced sidewall and high-modulus bead filler that improves stability and steering responsiveness, a symmetric non-directional two-groove 4/32-in. deep tread design, and wear markers for easy tread wear inspection.

“Our main focus when developing the Proxes R at our R&D facilities in Japan, was on improving performance while retaining durability,” Cameron Parsons, product engineer and field analyst for competition and specialty tires, said. “As enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the requirements of long track days and spirited, competitive driving. Throughout our design and testing, this all-new 40 UTQG tire has shown significant improvements in lap times while holding up to the demands of racing.”

The tire will be produced in 26 sizes and load/speed combinations for 15- to 20-in. wheel diameters. Ten sizes will be available starting in April 2024 with the remaining sizes available by the end of summer. The Proxes RR will continue to be supported throughout the 2024 racing season for various spec tire classes.