 Toyo Tire Launches Proxes R DOT Competition and Track Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Tires

Toyo Tire Launches Proxes R DOT Competition and Track Tire

Toyo said a key feature includes a new racing tread compound and enhanced contact patch that improves grip.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Tires-Proxes-R-

Toyo Tire U.S.A. launched the Toyo Proxes R DOT competition tire, designed for dry road racing and high-performance driving on the track. Focused on speed and longevity, Toyo said key features and benefits include a new racing tread compound and enhanced contact patch that improves grip for quicker lap times, reinforced sidewall and high-modulus bead filler that improves stability and steering responsiveness, a symmetric non-directional two-groove 4/32-in. deep tread design, and wear markers for easy tread wear inspection.

Related Articles

“Our main focus when developing the Proxes R at our R&D facilities in Japan, was on improving performance while retaining durability,” Cameron Parsons, product engineer and field analyst for competition and specialty tires, said. “As enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the requirements of long track days and spirited, competitive driving. Throughout our design and testing, this all-new 40 UTQG tire has shown significant improvements in lap times while holding up to the demands of racing.”

The tire will be produced in 26 sizes and load/speed combinations for 15- to 20-in. wheel diameters. Ten sizes will be available starting in April 2024 with the remaining sizes available by the end of summer. The Proxes RR will continue to be supported throughout the 2024 racing season for various spec tire classes.

You May Also Like

Handshake agreement
Ice-Grip-Symbol
Yokohama-Adva-V35
Tires

Apollo Tyres Reveals the Vredestein Ultrac Pro

The Vredestein UHP summer tire will be the first new product in the category since 2012 for Apollo.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Vredestein

Apollo Tyres will launch a new Vredestein ultra-high-performance summer tire next spring, its first all-new product in the category since 2012. The Vredestein Ultrac Pro is currently undergoing its final phase of real-world testing, and will be offered in a wide range of sizes suitable for 18- to 24-in. rims to ensure compatibility with a broad spectrum of sports cars, supercars and high-performance saloons, hatchbacks and SUVs, Apollo said.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Yokohama-Equipped Lamborghini Wins Super GT Series Finale

A Lamborghini fitted with Yokohama tires won the GT300 class in the 2023 Super GT finale, the fourth victory with Advan tires this year.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-racing
Mickey Thompson Unveils Baja Boss XS Tire

An evolution of the Baja Boss M/T, the Baja Boss XS features an asymmetric tread pattern and reinforced sidewalls.

By Christian Hinton
MTT_BAJA_BOSS_XS
Yokohama Off-Highway Tires Launches Pair of New Radial Wheel Loader Tires

Yokohama released two new, extra-deep tread radial tires designed for loaders and dozers in construction, mining and quarry applications.

By Christian Hinton
GALAXY_LDSR_510
Nokian Tyres Joins Polestar’s Climate-Neutral Car Project

Climate-neutral tires are being produced for the automaker’s goal of a zero-emissions car by 2030.

By Christian Hinton
Nokian-Polestar

Other Posts

Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder
Hankook Tire Partners with Nissan

Hankook is supplying all-terrain and all-season fitments for the 2024 Frontier model.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook-Tire-Expands-Dynapro-AT2-Xtreme-Range-43-New-Sizes-1400-copy
Toyo Tire Signs Industry-University Partnership

Toyo Tire partnered with the University of Novi Sad in Serbia to jointly research and develop sustainable raw materials.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

BFGoodrich said it is chasing its 34th win at the 2023 Baja 1000, that starts in La Paz, and ends in Ensenada.

By Christian Hinton
baja