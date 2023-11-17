 Yokohama Debuts Advan Sport EV at Electrify Expo

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
EV Bizz

Yokohama Debuts Advan Sport EV at Electrify Expo

The Sport EV will be offered in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-sport-tire

Yokohama Tire’s first-ever ultra high-performance all-season tire specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs) – the Advan Sport EV A/S – debuted at Electrify Expo in Austin, Texas. The Sport EV, which will be offered in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in., officially goes on sale Jan. 1 in the United States, according to Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s VP of marketing and product management.

Related Articles

“EV drivers want tires that last, and that’s one of the many benefits of the Sport EV,” Briggs said. “It’s long, reliable treadwear is hard to find in most EV-specific tires. Plus, the Sport EV offers sharp steering response and powerful braking across a variety of conditions.”

Briggs added that the Sport EV is the first tire to carry the new E+ badge, which signifies that the tire is compatible with electric vehicles and able to fulfill the unique set of requirements brought by EVs.

All sizes of the Sport EV are backed by Yokohama’s 30-day money-back guarantee and a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.

You May Also Like

EV-Wave-Shops
Continental-DeepDrive-Develop-Wheel-Hub-Drive
EV SEMA
EV Bizz

Step by Step: How to Properly Change an EV Tire

Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
EV on Lift

As electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly transform the automotive landscape, routine tasks like tire changes will take on new complexity, requiring updated equipment and increased technician training. Tire changing is a straightforward procedure for most technicians, but the transition from ICE vehicles to EVs will introduce some changes, particularly when it comes to addressing the added weight of EVs.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Yokohama Produces EV Tires Using Renewable Energy

Yokohama said the Shinshiro-Minami Plant’s shift to renewable-energy electricity is expected to reduce the plant’s annual CO2 emissions by about 570 tons.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama Japan Plant
TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV
Hankook Tire Introduces Technology System for iON EV Brand

Hankook said the technology will accelerate the efficiency in R&D and enhance customer communication.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo
Autel Adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to On-Site Classes

The training delves into intricate battery pack analysis and the mechanics of converters and motor generators.

By Christian Hinton
autel-acaemy-ev-training

Other Posts

Yokohama Tire Expands Partnership with Porsche Motorsport

Yokohama will be the premier partner for Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

By Christian Hinton
Porsche-Carrera-Cup-2023
Yokohama Introduces All-Weather Tire for CUVs and SUVs

The Geolandar CV 4S is initially available in 32 sizes ranging from 17 to 20 in., with more sizes arriving in early 2024.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GEOLANDAR-CV-4S
Yokohama Tire Partners with Outdoor Recreation Nonprofit

Yokohama has partnered with “Tread Lightly!” to promote stewardship and education around responsible outdoor recreation.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement
Yokohama Tire Adds Chris Forsberg to Off-Road Team

Yokohama added drift champion Chris Forsberg to its off-road racing team, which will compete on Geolandar tires.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-NORRA-team