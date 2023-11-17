Yokohama Debuts Advan Sport EV at Electrify Expo

Yokohama Tire’s first-ever ultra high-performance all-season tire specifically designed for electric vehicles (EVs) – the Advan Sport EV A/S – debuted at Electrify Expo in Austin, Texas. The Sport EV, which will be offered in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in., officially goes on sale Jan. 1 in the United States, according to Andrew Briggs, Yokohama Tire’s VP of marketing and product management.

“EV drivers want tires that last, and that’s one of the many benefits of the Sport EV,” Briggs said. “It’s long, reliable treadwear is hard to find in most EV-specific tires. Plus, the Sport EV offers sharp steering response and powerful braking across a variety of conditions.”

Briggs added that the Sport EV is the first tire to carry the new E+ badge, which signifies that the tire is compatible with electric vehicles and able to fulfill the unique set of requirements brought by EVs.

All sizes of the Sport EV are backed by Yokohama’s 30-day money-back guarantee and a 55,000-mile limited treadwear warranty.