 Recycled Rubber Coalition report examines EV impact on scrapped tires

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
EV Bizz

Recycled Rubber Coalition report examines EV impact on scrapped tires

The Coalition estimates there will be a 12% increase in the number of scrap tires that will be produced as drivers transition to EVs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Asphalt-crumb-rubber-rmit univeristy study

The Recycled Rubber Coalition recently released a white paper, titled “An Unexpected Electric Vehicle Environmental Problem With Common Sense Solutions,” which examines how the rapid adoption of EVs will lead to an increase in scrap tires and provides practical solutions for the recycling and reuse of these tires.

Related Articles

“The growing consumer demand for EVs remains one of the most exciting developments in recent years,” said the Recycled Rubber Coalition. “However, we need to address the reality of the increased scrap tires they produce. While excellent recycling options exist, effective government policies supporting the market expansion of recycled rubber are crucial for enhancing and encouraging industry reuse efforts.”

The Coalition estimates that there will be a 12% increase in the number of scrap tires that will be produced annually by 2030, as drivers transition to electric vehicles. EVs are 20% heavier than equivalent gas-powered vehicles and can reach maximum torque almost instantaneously, both of which increase friction and contribute to increased tire wear and waste.

Although current technology allows for the reuse of scrap tires, the production of tires in recent years has surpassed the available markets for recycled rubber. The Coalition highlights the innovative ways scrap tires are being reused, such as in tire-derived aggregate and rubber-modified asphalt, and advocates for state and federal policies that prioritize grants to expand the utilization of recycled rubber.

You May Also Like

Handshake agreement
K&M-Triple-Tire-Storefront-1400
Chris-Stearman-TBC-1400
Toyo-Tires-BMW-Car-Club-of-America-1400
News

Hunter Engineering wins award for Optimizely CMS implementation

Hunter won the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Hunter-award-optimizely-2023-1400

Hunter Engineering was recently named an Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest winner. Hunter won in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category. The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution, Hunter said.

Hunter employed several Optimizely products, like the Optimizely CMS, where Hunter’s corporate website saw a 70% increase in monthly average page views. According to Hunter, a large portion of this growth was driven by the HunterNet 2 portal built within Optimizely, where customers log in for personalized data about the Hunter equipment installed at their business, as well as information for technicians and service writers.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Yokohama Rubber will apply its EV marking on truck and bus tires

The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger tires in 2023.

By Christian Hinton
E+ Yokohama EV
Nokian Tyres launches its sixth-gen all-weather tire, the Remedy WRG5

Built for passenger vehicles, SUVs and CUVs, the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 will be available this spring in tire shops in the U.S. and Canada.

By David Sickels
Nokian-Tyres-Remedy-WR-G5_4-1400
Yokohama’s Advan Sport EV AS is now available in the U.S.

The Sport EV is available in 10 sizes ranging from 18 to 20 in. with a 55,000-mile warranty.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-ADVAN-Sport-EV-AS
Yokohama Rubber introduces Advan dB V553 tire in Asia

Initially launching in Japan and Asian markets, the Advan dB V553 will come in 46 sizes and emphasizes quietness and comfort.

By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-Rubber-Advan-dB-V553

Other Posts

What happens to a tire after it’s recycled?

Steel and silica found within tires can be used as secondary raw materials.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-recycletires
Atturo to participate in 2024 4Fest events

Atturo Tires said it plans to be on-site at several 4Fest event locations showcasing its entire product line.

By Christian Hinton
Atturo-4Fest-Events-1400
Cosmo Tires to open retail store in South America

The company said its new facility’s retail space is designed to showcase the complete range of Cosmo Tires products.

By Christian Hinton
Cosmo-Tires-South-America
ZC Rubber to build new factory in Mexico

The company’s Mexico factory will be located about 150 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Christian Hinton