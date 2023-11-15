 Yokohama Tire Expands Partnership with Porsche Motorsport

Yokohama Tire Expands Partnership with Porsche Motorsport

Yokohama will be the premier partner for Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Porsche-Carrera-Cup-2023

Yokohama Tire is expanding its partnership with Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA). The tiremaker announced it will be the new premier partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America in 2024. All classes of cars in this Porsche one-make series will be fitted with Yokohama’s Advan A005 racing slicks and Advan A006 tires for wet conditions. Drivers will compete in Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars, all of the most current 992 generation, in the series which features 16 races at eight different circuits.

Yokohama also remains the title sponsor of the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama and Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West by Yokohama.

As part of the agreement, Yokohama said it is also the official partner of the Porsche Female Development Program and the official partner of the Porsche Junior Program in both Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

“Expansion of this partnership with PMNA allows for an even greater presence within the Porsche Junior Program and Porsche Female Driver Development Program,” Patricia Wall, Yokohama’s motorsports manager, said. “As the Official tire supplier of Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and of Porsche Carrera Cup North America, it’s extremely rewarding to help drivers achieve their racing goals and be a part of their careers as they progress through the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid.”

