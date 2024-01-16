 Nokian Tyres launches its sixth-gen all-weather tire, the Remedy WRG5

Tires

Built for passenger vehicles, SUVs and CUVs, the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 will be available this spring in tire shops in the U.S. and Canada.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
Nokian Tyres has launched a new all-weather tire: the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5. As the company’s sixth generation of all-weather products, the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 will be available this spring in tire shops in the U.S. and Canada, in more than 70 sizes between 15 and 20 in. The tire is being sold exclusively in North America.

Seventy-four percent of North American all-season tire drivers say they feel unsafe driving in winter at least a few times each year, according to a third-party survey of over 1,000 drivers in the U.S. and Canada, conducted in April 2022 by YouGov, on Nokian Tyres’ behalf. As with Nokian Tyres’ previous all-weather tires, the Remedy WRG5 carries the three-peak mountain snowflake that certifies it is designed for winter driving. Nokian Tyres said the tire also comes with enhancements over former generations, such as infused Aramid fibers in all sizes and a “Pothole Protection warranty.” The company adds the Remedy WRG5 has a more aggressive, open tread pattern than its predecessor, with an asymmetrical design that allows for excellent snow grip, thanks to Snow Claw Blocks, Snow Boosters and Dual Performance Siping in the Traction Zone.

Built for passenger vehicles, SUVs and crossovers, the Remedy WRG5 is being manufactured in the company’s Dayton, Tennessee tire plant, which is reaching full capacity of as many as four million all-season and all-weather tires per year in 2024, Nokian Tyres said.

“Since designing the first all-weather passenger car tire, we have continued to be a leader in the all-weather market, and the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 takes that leadership to the next level,” said Nokian Tyres North America Director of Products Steve Bourassa during the tire’s launch event Jan. 16. “The all-weather category continues to grow. Dealers and consumers alike realize that products like the Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5 meet the needs of North American drivers who experience unpredictable winter weather and need a year-round option in areas where it’s hard to justify dedicated winter tires.”

The Remedy WRG5 has a more aggressive, open tread pattern than its predecessor, with an asymmetrical design that allows for excellent snow grip.

Nokian Tyres said all-season tires become less effective in temperatures below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but all-weather tires are engineered to remain responsive to the road in cold, snowy conditions. The tire handles wet surfaces well, too: Lightning Grooves and Venturi Grooves provide turbo-boosted water and slush evacuation, Nokian Tyres said, adding that the entire tread belt has wider, more aggressive sipes aimed at offering long-lasting grip in snow, rain and slush.

“Natural performance is critical for most of the driving that we do on dry pavement. This provides the precision and on-road safety that drivers desire day in and day out,” Bourassa said. “The outer half of the tire is equipped with a ‘handling zone’ to optimize these dry road conditions. The off-center stability band is solid and very stable. This provides the needed steering response for crisp handling and emergency avoidance maneuvers. While still heavily siped, this design element combines supported tread blocks with a single rib element providing sporty handling to an already well-rounded tire.”

The Nokian Tyres Remedy WRG5’s “Triple-performance Compound” leads to a low-rolling-resistance tire, the company says. The Remedy WRG5 is also designed and built to handle EVs’ weight and torque and serves to maximize range. It is marked with Nokian Tyres’ “Electric Fit” symbol which indicates it is a seamless fit for electric vehicles.

The Remedy WRG5 comes with a treadwear warranty of 60,000 miles.

