 Drivers List Cost as Biggest Factor when Considering Whether to Buy an EV, Hankook Finds

EV Bizz

Hankook Tire's Gauge Index: EV Edition examines what drivers need to know before hitting the gas on an EV purchase.

By Christian Hinton

The decision to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) is driven by cost and convenience, according to Hankook Tire. Amid high vehicle and fuel costs, the tiremaker’s latest Gauge Index: EV Edition examines what drivers need to know before hitting the gas on an EV purchase.

Hankook found drivers are most likely to consider overall cost (49%) and accessibility of charging stations on long drives (46%) when deciding whether or not to purchase or lease an EV. Tax and government incentives took a far backseat, as only 16% said it would influence their purchasing decision.

Cost has continuously been top-of-mind for drivers looking to make the EV switch. Earlier this year, Hankook found more Americans said they would drive EVs if they cost the same as their gas-powered counterparts. What’s more, according to an October 2022 Gauge survey, savings on gas or maintenance were the most appealing reasons for nearly two-thirds of drivers (65%) to switch.

Americans also remain mindful of the overall EV charging infrastructure. Over half (55%) of drivers Hankook surveyed in September said they would be more likely to consider driving an EV if charging stations were more accessible to where they work and live. In April, Hankook discovered one of the primary reasons Americans would not be comfortable driving an EV was concerns over finding somewhere to charge it (23%).

When looking at the broader mobility landscape, Americans have a favorable view of EVs. Hankook asked which next-gen mobility solutions Americans were most interested in, and 65% said electric vehicles or autonomous vehicles (65%) followed closely by connected vehicles (62%).

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans’ attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted Nov. 16-20, polled 1,000 randomly selected Americans age 18 and older who have a valid U.S. driver’s license.

Toyo's Open Country A/T III EV, releasing February 2024, is tailored for electric trucks and SUVs with 18-24-in. wheels.

Toyo Tires introduced the Open Country A/T III EV, an EV-specific, all-terrain replacement tire developed for the EV truck and SUV segment. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Toyo said this on-/off-road all-terrain tire is engineered from the ground up to align with the requirements of electric-powered vehicles, including instant torque, rapid acceleration, additional weight and range efficiency.

Is it the right time for shops to invest in EV services? It isn't easy to know for sure.

The ASE Foundation revised its accreditation standards to address high-voltage systems in collision and truck repair programs.

Continental and DeepDrive will develop a combined unit comprised of drive and brake components for mounting to the vehicle wheel.

SEMA says the FutureTech Studio explores cutting-edge vehicle propulsion, featuring parts and alternative fuels.

We've seen actual growth in terms of technicians hired in this industry – that doesn't mean the technician shortage or demand is going away.

ETRMA reported declines ranging from -6% in consumer to -21% in agricultural tires, warning of economic threats hammering demand.

Nokian Tyres Delves Into the EV Tire Design Details

We discover the challenges of designing tires for EVs and learn about how the European automotive market is influencing U.S. EV tires.

By David Sickels
WT-nokian-1400x700
