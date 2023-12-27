Hunter Engineering Details New Integration Partnership

Hunter Engineering detailed a new integration partnership with automotive software provider UpdatePromise. The integration will allow service advisors quick access to Hunter’s Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge autonomous inspection results, allowing them to identify alignment and tread depth concerns and bring them to the attention of vehicle owners, the company said.

With electrification expected to significantly reduce standard repair and maintenance work over the next decade, Hunter said the integration will place service departments in a better position to capitalize on all their alignment and tire opportunities.

The Quick Check autonomous inspection system provides accurate and detailed alignment and tire tread depth results in seconds as the vehicle drives through the service lane. The UpdatePromise Tablet Vehicle Check-In, part of the overall customer experience management solution, creates a seamless workflow that allows service teams to complete and review everything they need, all in one single ecosystem, Hunter said. Dealerships can capture videos and photos, review OEM direct and OEM-connected vehicle data, present safety-related inspection reports, and add services directly to DMS repair orders from one single integrated system.

“We’re excited to partner with Hunter Engineering to offer our customers even more value and convenience,” Richard Pannazzo, chief operating officer at UpdatePromise, said. “This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to help automotive service providers thrive by simplifying their operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”