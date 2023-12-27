 Hunter Engineering Details New Integration Partnership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
EV Bizz

Hunter Engineering Details New Integration Partnership

Hunter said the integration will place service departments in a better position to capitalize on EV alignment and tire opportunities.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
integration-partner-updatepromise-1400

Hunter Engineering detailed a new integration partnership with automotive software provider UpdatePromise. The integration will allow service advisors quick access to Hunter’s Quick Check Drive and Quick Tread Edge autonomous inspection results, allowing them to identify alignment and tread depth concerns and bring them to the attention of vehicle owners, the company said.

Related Articles

With electrification expected to significantly reduce standard repair and maintenance work over the next decade, Hunter said the integration will place service departments in a better position to capitalize on all their alignment and tire opportunities.

The Quick Check autonomous inspection system provides accurate and detailed alignment and tire tread depth results in seconds as the vehicle drives through the service lane. The UpdatePromise Tablet Vehicle Check-In, part of the overall customer experience management solution, creates a seamless workflow that allows service teams to complete and review everything they need, all in one single ecosystem, Hunter said. Dealerships can capture videos and photos, review OEM direct and OEM-connected vehicle data, present safety-related inspection reports, and add services directly to DMS repair orders from one single integrated system.

“We’re excited to partner with Hunter Engineering to offer our customers even more value and convenience,” Richard Pannazzo, chief operating officer at UpdatePromise, said. “This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to help automotive service providers thrive by simplifying their operations and delivering exceptional customer experiences.”

You May Also Like

EV-charging
Nokian-Polestar
Yokohama-ADVAN-sport-tire
Autel-Energy-maxicharger-1400
EV Bizz

ASE Introduces EV Certification Vouchers and Safety Standards

There are two tests in this series: the xEV electrical safety awareness; and the xEV technician electrical safety.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
NAPA-EV-Training

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) now has vouchers available for EV certification testing. ASE announced the creation of its electric vehicle technician and shop personnel electrical safety standards to minimize exposure to potential hazards of electrified vehicles (xEVs) and associated impacts. ASE said these standards were developed in conjunction with vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket personnel and other electric industry subject matter experts.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Toyo Tires Introduces EV-Specific, All-Terrain Tire

Toyo’s Open Country A/T III EV, releasing February 2024, is tailored for electric trucks and SUVs with 18-24-in. wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Toyo-Open Country-EV-SEMA
How Seriously Should Shops Take the EV Wave?

Is it the right time for shops to invest in EV services? It isn’t easy to know for sure.

By David Sickels
EV-Wave-Shops
ASE Education Foundation Updates Standards for EV Training

The ASE Foundation revised its accreditation standards to address high-voltage systems in collision and truck repair programs.

By Christian Hinton
Continental, DeepDrive Partner on EV Core Technologies

Continental and DeepDrive will develop a combined unit comprised of drive and brake components for mounting to the vehicle wheel.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-DeepDrive-Develop-Wheel-Hub-Drive

Other Posts

Hunter Engineering Updates Database for WinAlign

Hunter Engineering’s latest WinAlign update includes specs for 300+ new models, 660+ existing models and 450+ CodeLink applications.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-spec update
How to Maintain Tire Equipment During the Winter

Protecting equipment like tire changers, lift racks and wheel balancers from seasonal abuse is crucial.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter Engineering Shows Off its Ultimate ADAS System at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering showed off how Hunter’s Ultimate ADAS works on a 2021 Acura TLX during the 2023 SEMA Show.

By Tire Review Staff
Hunter-Ultimate-ADAS SEMA
Bridgestone Takes Stake in Halfords’ Avayler Software Company

Bridgestone acquires 5% of Halfords’ Avayler Saas business, valued at over $60 million.

By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement