 Yokohama Rubber will apply its EV marking on truck and bus tires

EV Bizz

The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger tires in 2023.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
E+ Yokohama EV

The Yokohama Rubber Co. has begun applying its proprietary E+ mark on its tires for trucks and buses. The E+ mark, which indicates the tire has special qualities suitable for EVs, was first applied to Yokohama passenger car tires in the latter half of 2023. The first truck or bus tires to bear the E+ mark will be a tire sold for use on buses in Japan and another one for buses in Europe.

Yokohama Rubber said it is applying its E+ mark only to its tires that have the strength to withstand the higher loads associated with heavy electric batteries as well as the electric motor’s high torque output. In addition to being displayed on the sidewall of Yokohama tires suitable for EVs, the E+ mark will be prominently displayed in tire catalogs and websites to facilitate customers’ tire selection. The first Yokohama tire to bear the E+ mark was the new Advan Sport EV, an ultra-high performance summer tire for EVs that Yokohama Rubber introduced in Europe and other markets in autumn 2023. The next passenger car tire to bear the E+ mark will be the new Advan dB V553 premium comfort tire introduced in February.

Yokohama said its first bus tires to bear the E+ mark are the 507U sold in Japan and the 120U sold in Europe.

Moore Tires to rebuild Illinois flagship location

Moore Tires Rock Falls, the company’s headquarters and flagship location, had a fire in mid-January that resulted in a total loss.

By Christian Hinton
Published:
Moore-Tires-new-location-600

Moore Tires, a family-owned and operated tire and automotive business founded in Rock Falls, Illinois over 33 years ago, said it has come to a purchase agreement with the Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission (IDC) to secure 22 acres of land to rebuild its facilities at 2400 1st Avenue in Rock Falls following a fire at its original location on Route 30.

