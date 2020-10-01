Connect with us

Valvoline to Support TBC Corp.’s Aligned in Hope Charity

Tire Review Staff

TBC Corporation, the parent company to Tire Kingdom Service Centers and NTB Tire & Service Centers, announced that Valvoline will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) earlier this year.

During the month of October, Valvoline will support Aligned in Hope with a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Bluegrass in Lexington, Kentucky.

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters:

  • After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the U.S.
  • Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
  • The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provide access to medical, dental and health care resources.
  • TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers throughout 18 states have the opportunity to support local RMHC chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.

