NTB, Tire Kingdom Require Customers Wear Masks

Effective July 23, Tire Kingdom and NTB , TBC Corporation companies, will require customers to wear face coverings when in any of the company’s 190+ locations throughout the state of Florida.

Customers must enter the location wearing a mask. The companies will update customers on the new protocol via social media, web, signage at locations and via customer service channels.

“For many months now, Tire Kingdom [and NTB] has been monitoring the evolving impact of the coronavirus for our associates, our customers and the communities in which we work and live while taking actions and precautions as we strive to fulfill our mission to enable people to live, work and play – safely and easily,” said Brian Maciak, executive vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer for TBC Corporation. “While we have required team members in our company-owned locations to wear face masks and gloves for many months now, we are now calling upon our customers to join us in the fight against coronavirus when visiting our locations. Effective July 23, 2020, all customers entering a Tire Kingdom or NTB location will be required to wear a face covering.”

The companies say precautions implemented at all Tire Kingdom and NTB locations prior to the enhanced protocol for customers to wear masks include: