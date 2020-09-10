Connect with us

TBC Corp. Extends Warehouse Space for Food Storage

TBC Corporation a South Florida, Palm Beach Gardens-based business, has extended the original agreement of its donation of a 24,000-square-foot facility to Feeding South Florida to use for overflow of dry food.

The initial agreement, which went into effect in April 2020, was for three months. At the end of July, the agreement transitioned month to month and has now been in effect a total of five months. The warehouse, located in Pembroke Park, is an unused distribution center location for TBC Corporation.

The company also continues to give exclusive discounts to members of essential businesses. The Essential Business Appreciation offer is available at Tire Kingdom and NTB locations and includes:

  • $18.99 conventional oil change (+$3 disposal fee)
  • $20 off high-mileage/synthetic blend and full synthetic oil changes
  • 20% off service
  • 10% off tires

