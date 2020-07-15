Click Here to Read More

In addition to giving a donation to Aligned in Hope, during the month of July, Interstate Batteries will offer a $20 rebate off its MT and MTP brand batteries purchased from a participating NTB Tire & Service Centers or Tire Kingdom from July 1-Aug. 31.

“At Interstate Batteries, we are committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve. We are honored to build upon this commitment and join our long-time partner TBC in supporting Aligned in Hope,” said Tyler Reeves, chief commercial officer, Interstate Batteries. “The mission of RMHC – to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families – is something we believe will make a positive impact on lives now and in the future.”

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts: