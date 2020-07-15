Connect with us

News

Interstate Batteries Supporting TBC’s Aligned in Hope Charity

Tire Review Staff

on

TBC Corporation has announced that Interstate Batteries will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in March 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to giving a donation to Aligned in Hope, during the month of July, Interstate Batteries will offer a $20 rebate off its MT and MTP brand batteries purchased from a participating NTB Tire & Service Centers or Tire Kingdom from July 1-Aug. 31.

“At Interstate Batteries, we are committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve. We are honored to build upon this commitment and join our long-time partner TBC in supporting Aligned in Hope,” said Tyler Reeves, chief commercial officer, Interstate Batteries. “The mission of RMHC – to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families – is something we believe will make a positive impact on lives now and in the future.”

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts:

  • After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the U.S.
  • Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
  • The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provide access to medical, dental and health care resources.
  • TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers throughout 18 states have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Triangle Tire Hires New Senior Development Engineer

TBC Brands Introduces Road Hazard Protection Plan

Cooper Tire Names Sr. VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

Bridgestone Reveals New Global Tagline

Advertisement

on

Interstate Batteries Supporting TBC's Aligned in Hope Charity

on

ITC to Continue PLT Tire Tariff Investigation

on

Kenda Tires Partners with Championship Off-Road Tour

on

Bridgestone Brings New Technology to Volkswagen Electric ID.3
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect