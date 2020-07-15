TBC Corporation has announced that Interstate Batteries will support Aligned in Hope, a partnership TBC created with Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in March 2020.
In addition to giving a donation to Aligned in Hope, during the month of July, Interstate Batteries will offer a $20 rebate off its MT and MTP brand batteries purchased from a participating NTB Tire & Service Centers or Tire Kingdom from July 1-Aug. 31.
“At Interstate Batteries, we are committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve. We are honored to build upon this commitment and join our long-time partner TBC in supporting Aligned in Hope,” said Tyler Reeves, chief commercial officer, Interstate Batteries. “The mission of RMHC – to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families – is something we believe will make a positive impact on lives now and in the future.”
RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local chapters through the following efforts:
- After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the U.S.
- Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.
- The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provide access to medical, dental and health care resources.
- TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers throughout 18 states have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters.