Tire Kingdom Donates Tires to Okeechobee Family

For the past three years, Tire Kingdom has been supporting the Pediatric Oncology Support Team (POST) in Florida as a sponsor of its annual Stronger than Cancer 5k Run/Walk and other programs.

Click Here to Read More

The company was recently matched with Marie and Moses Neal in Okeechobee. Marie is the primary caregiver for her great nephew, Moses Holness, a 19-year-old patient battling diffused large B-cell lymphoma.

Holness also has autism and started chemotherapy treatment in April 2020 and is expected to continue treatment through December 2020, and they drive from Okeechobee to West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie and Miami for treatment.

Tire Kingdom donated a set of four tires to the Neal family. The company’s mobile tire installation van team met the family at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, and installed and balanced the tires while Holness was receiving his chemotherapy treatment.