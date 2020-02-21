Connect with us

USTMA Adds Nokian Tyres as 13th Member

Tire Review Staff

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has added Nokian Tyres as its 13th member. Nokian Tyres produces premium tires for cars, trucks, buses, and heavy-duty equipment.

Nokian joins 12 other members of the USTMA who currently represent 85% of the $148.4 billion U.S. tire manufacturing industry and responsible for more than 737,000 jobs in the United States.

“USTMA is very pleased to welcome Nokian Tyres to our membership,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Nokian Tyres’ investment in the United States is a testament to the continued opportunities for growth and prosperity in the U.S. tire manufacturing industry. The local and state economy in Tennessee also will see great benefit in jobs, economic output, and community involvement that are hallmarks of our industry’s footprint.”

USTMA members employ nearly 100,000 workers, operate 58 tire-related manufacturing facilities in 17 states and generate more than $27 billion in annual sales. In 2017, USTMA members and affiliate members accounted for 82% of the 317 million passenger, light truck and truck tire shipments in the U.S.

“As USTMA members, we share a common vision to advance safe, sustainable mobility for the future, and we are thrilled to have another tire manufacturer join us in committing to this vision,” said Steve McClellan, chairman of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association and president od the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s Americas business unit.

In October 2019, Nokian Tyres opened its first North American production factory in Dayton, Tennessee. It is the company’s third global production facility and strengthens their presence in the North American market by making safe, sustainable products that are tailored to the needs of North American consumers.

“Nokian Tyres is proud to join USTMA,” said Mark Earl, senior vice president, Americas Business area, Nokian Tyres. “The organization shares our core values of safety and sustainability, and we are eager to partner with our counterparts as our industry looks to the future.”

