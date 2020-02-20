Goodyear Recalls Certain Fortera HL Tires

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling certain Fortera HL tires, size P255/65R18, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Due to a manufacturing issue, the tire may experience a belt separation, NHTSA says. A belt separation could lead to loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Goodyear will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on Feb. 24. Owners may contact Goodyear customer service at 1-800-592-3267.